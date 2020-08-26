Lions donate 1,000 reflectors

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

On Aug. 17, Ralph and Gerry Jacobsen of the Lake Mason Lions Club, presented 1,000 lighted reflectors to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, 50; the Lake Delton Police Department, 50; the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, 50; and the Wisconsin Dells School District, 800; valued at $1,500. The reflectors can be attached to backpacks, clothing or bicycles to make them more visible at night. Fifty were provided for member distribution.