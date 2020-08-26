 Skip to main content
Lions donate 1,000 reflectors
Lions donate 1,000 reflectors

Lighted reflectors

On Aug. 17, Ralph and Gerry Jacobsen of the Lake Mason Lions Club, presented 50 lighted reflectors to Lt. Perry Mayer for distribution by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

 RALPH JACOBSEN Contributed

On Aug. 17, Ralph and Gerry Jacobsen of the Lake Mason Lions Club, presented 1,000 lighted reflectors to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, 50; the Lake Delton Police Department, 50; the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, 50; and the Wisconsin Dells School District, 800; valued at $1,500. The reflectors can be attached to backpacks, clothing or bicycles to make them more visible at night. Fifty were provided for member distribution.

The club will host a drive-thru fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at Stuff's Restaurant, 4144 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells, to help pay for more reflectors. Breakfast sandwich of egg, cheese and sausage or bratwurst sandwich, $4 each and a donation box will also be provided.

