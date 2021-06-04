Lions Golf Classic returns

WAUPUN — The Waupun Lions Club will host its Waupun Lions Golf Classic with the “best ball” event at noon and a shotgun start with a four-player “scratch scramble” format Tuesday, June 22 at the Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road, Waupun.

The $400 team entry fee includes 18-hole greens fees with cart, flag prizes and a chicken cordon bleu dinner. Participants can try to win a free vehicle one-year lease for a hole-in-one. Raffles and a special drawing available to those who donate gently used prescription glasses, sunglasses and/or hearing aids.

Proceeds will go toward support of local and statewide Lions projects. For more information, contact event organizer Lion Jan Harmsen at 920-642-3732 or email janharmsen2020@gmail.com.