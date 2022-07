The Sauk Prairie Lions Clubs held its 17th annual Memorial Golf Tournament, "We Remember Our Own," on July 10 as a fundraiser and in memory of members who left too soon.

Men and women of all skill levels competed in a four-person, scramble-format tournament with extra, fun activities to try at several holes. There were many prizes, raffle items, and silent auction items.

For more information, call Nancy Passehl at 608- 643-3008.