Lions host radio auction

The Portage Lions Club will host its 44th annual radio auction from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at St Mary’s, 315 Cook St., in the school cafeteria, entrance on W. Conant Street in Portage.

Profits are used to support many Lions service projects on the local, state and international levels.

The auction items list is complete and can be picked up at the Portage Chamber of Commerce, Portage Public Library and local businesses, online at portagewi.com then click “Lions Radio Auction,” or the newspaper the week of Aug. 13. Many items are displayed in the storefront window at 309 De Witt St.

To participate in the auction, listen to WPDR 1350 AM starting at noon, call 745-5864 for the latest bids, then make a bid and provide name and phone number. Bidding will also be accepted at the auction in St. Mary’s cafeteria where items will be displayed. Masks will be required, social distancing observed and limited access allowed so everyone has time to view and bid. Winners announced from 4-4:30 p.m. Items should be picked up by 6:30 p.m. at the cafeteria.