Lions host Vegas night

WAUPUN — The Waupun Lions Club will host its annual Las Vegas Fun Night on Saturday, Feb. 8 at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 26 N. Division St., Waupun.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 each or $25 per couple and includes beer, soda, snacks and $500 worth of “fun money” to be used in the Vegas-style games including blackjack and craps.

Anyone bringing five non-perishable food items for donation to the Waupun Food Pantry or a used pair of eyeglasses will receive an additional $150 of “fun money.” Anyone bringing in a package of youth-sized socks or underwear for the pantry will receive an extra $5,000 in “fun money.”

At the end of the evening, participants can purchase raffle tickets with their fun money winnings for chances to win prizes donated by local merchants. Raffle winners will be drawn at the event. First prize is $400; second, $300; two $200 prizes; two $100 prizes; and two $50 prizes also being awarded. Tickets available from any Waupun Lions Club member for $10 each. Winners need not be present.