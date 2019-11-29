{{featured_button_text}}
Lions learn about ARC

On Nov. 20, the Beaver Dam Lions Club heard from the ARC of Dodge County, an organization that helps and protects individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. From left are ARC members and their daughters, Bernie Hafenstein, Amy Wallintin, Susan Wallintin, Tiffany Berndobler, Marne Berndobler and Desi Jimenez.

 FLOYD HENSCHEL/Contributed
