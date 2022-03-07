 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIONS LEARN ABOUT THE PLAYGROUND MOVEMENT

Beaver Dam Lions Dawn Lyons-Wood, left, and Desi Jimenez, right, with guest speaker Laura Goral of The Playground Movement on March 7. Goral spoke about the new Beaver Dam park being developed on Madison Street. For more information, visit facebook.com/PlayMoveBD. The Lions Club has a special interest in playgrounds because of its support of Lions Park on North Street in Beaver Dam. The Lions are always interested in new ideas as to how to furnish this park with equipment for the many children and families that gather there.

 JOHN BREITWISCH /Contributed

