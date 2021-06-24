Lions memorial golf tournament planned

The Sauk Prairie Lions Clubs' 16th annual Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled with a shotgun start, scramble format tee time at 12:30 p.m. July 11 at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club, N1076 Golf Road, Prairie Du Sac.

"We Remember Our Own" is a fundraiser in memory of members who left too soon. Men and women of all skill levels can compete in a four-person, tournament. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by awards at 7 p.m. Prizes, raffles and silent auction also planned.

Cost for 18 holes golf, cart, games, dinner and prizes is $55 for country club members and $80 for non-members. Dinner only is $26.

To register, call the country club at 608-643-2405

The SP Lions Club meet at 6:30 p.m. for social time, 7 p.m. for dinner and meeting, every third Wednesday of the month at the Prairie House Food & Spirits, 1920 Prairie St., Prairie Du Sac. All are welcome. For more information, call Nancy Passehl at 608- 643-3008.