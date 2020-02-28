Lions offer $1,000 scholarship

WAUPUN — The Waupun Lions Club will offer a $1,000 two- or four-year renewable scholarship per school year to eligible and interested high school seniors. The applicant must currently live within the Waupun School District and must have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher in high school. Selection will be based on a completed application form and an official high school transcript of grades through the seventh semester. Forms are available at the Guidance Office at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School and Central Wisconsin Christian School.
Completed application materials must be submitted to the Guidance offices or may be mailed to Lion Richard Steinbach, 731 Fern St., Waupun, no later than April 8.
To utilize the scholarship, the recipient must become a full-time student at an accredited college or technical school and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.