Lions offer $1,000 scholarship

WAUPUN — The Waupun Lions Club will offer a $1,000 two- or four-year renewable scholarship per school year to eligible and interested high school seniors. The applicant must currently live within the Waupun School District and must have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher in high school. Selection will be based on a completed application form and an official high school transcript of grades through the seventh semester. Forms are available at the Guidance Office at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School and Central Wisconsin Christian School.