 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LIONS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS NAMED

  • 0
LIONS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS NAMED

The Lake Delton Lions Club held a Peace Poster contest for students in Wisconsin Dells Middle School art. The contest rules are provided by the Lions International Foundation and the posters were completed as part of a class under the direction of Tenaya Mars. The winner of the contest will move on to the District level competition and that winner will move on to the state level, then to the international level competition. Winners of the district level competition are Ellery Cobbs, first-place, left; and Gideon Verbanac, second-place, right, with Lion Georgine Erickson on Nov. 11.

 GEORGINE ERICKSON

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News