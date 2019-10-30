Lisa McCormick speaks about human trafficking

On Oct. 9, Lisa McCormick, left, was the Rotary speaker with rotarian Mike Flint, right, about human trafficking. She related that human trafficking is a problem in every state, including Wisconsin. The two most common forms of trafficking are sex and labor. Wisconsin has particularly high levels of labor trafficking. She shared her son’s 3-year-struggle with sex trafficking which tragically ended in suicide. She offered a list of signs relating to human sex trafficking of youth, a change of friends, hotel cards, extra cell phones, friends with considerable age differences, school lateness or absence, any unusual tattoo, possession of any expensive items. To report human trafficking, call 8-1-1.
