Little Free Library installed at Juneau Library

JUNEAU — The Friends of the Juneau Public Library joined the movement to share books, bring people together, and create a community of readers by erecting their own Little Free Library. On Oct. 1, a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Little Free Library, near the American flagpole at the library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau, was held.

“It’s our hope that a Little Free Library at the Juneau Public Library attracts not just our regular library patrons but our entire community to the joys of reading,” said Jannette Thrane, director of the Juneau Public Library. “Our library has limited hours and there are not many physical book stores available in our county. But a Little Free Library is open 24/7 and provides access to books while encouraging a love of reading in an area where books can be scarce.”

Anyone can contribute or take books. Donate a book(s) by placing them in any Little Free Library book exchange near you. If you take a book or two, there’s no need to return that exact book. However, in order to keep the Little Free Library full of good choices for the community, the next time you visit, bring a few books to share, if possible. Little Free Library book exchanges function on the honor system; everyone contributes to ensure there are always quality books inside for both children and adults.

Mike Petersen and Wayne Kikert built the Little Free Library, Scott Carpenter and the Juneau Public Works staff installed it and teen “Friend” Graham Wagner