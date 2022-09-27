Live music and food trucks on Saturday

The final Fair Food Festival of the season takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. No carry-ins please.
Food truck vendors include:
- Ben's Pretzels - take home pretzel kits, assortment of gourmet pretzels
- Charlies - freshly cut and ribbon fries, hamburgers, corn dogs, chicken tenders, and beverages
- CW Concessions - cheese curds, fried pickles, pizza puffs, pretzel bites, fresh-cut French fries, water, soda
- Lizzy’s Lemonade - fresh lemonade
- Deep fried Oreo's, and cow pies
- Mac-n-cheese, burrito bowl, walking tacos, nachos, tater tot bowls
- Scott Cowman’s freshly made pizzas
Live music on stage every 90 minutes:
- 11 a.m. to noon, Marshall St offering current and classic rock
- 12:30-1:30 p.m., Sterling Milwaukee, mid-coast emo
- 2-3 p.m., The North Siders, an eclectic sound of melodies from a local musical trio
- 3:30-4:30 p.m., Blue Suede Cadillacs, a four person cover tribute band
- 5-7 p.m., The MCKs, pop, punk, alternative rock.