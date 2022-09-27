 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music and food trucks on Saturday

Mac-n-cheese, burrito bowl, walking tacos, nachos, tater tot bowls featured from Pit Road at the Dodge County Fair Food Festival on Saturday.

 DC FAIR

The final Fair Food Festival of the season takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. No carry-ins please.

Food truck vendors include:

  • Ben's Pretzels - take home pretzel kits, assortment of gourmet pretzels
  • Charlies - freshly cut and ribbon fries, hamburgers, corn dogs, chicken tenders, and beverages
  • CW Concessions - cheese curds, fried pickles, pizza puffs, pretzel bites, fresh-cut French fries, water, soda
  • Lizzy’s Lemonade - fresh lemonade
  • Deep fried Oreo's, and cow pies
  • Mac-n-cheese, burrito bowl, walking tacos, nachos, tater tot bowls
  • Scott Cowman’s freshly made pizzas

Live music on stage every 90 minutes:

  • 11 a.m. to noon, Marshall St offering current and classic rock
  • 12:30-1:30 p.m., Sterling Milwaukee, mid-coast emo
  • 2-3 p.m., The North Siders, an eclectic sound of melodies from a local musical trio
  • 3:30-4:30 p.m., Blue Suede Cadillacs, a four person cover tribute band
  • 5-7 p.m., The MCKs, pop, punk, alternative rock.
