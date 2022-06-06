Live music returns to Mirror Lake

Friends of Mirror Lake State Park will host the "Groovy Grass" band of music makers, High & Rising, will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo.

High & Rising most often plays as a trio, with a unique combination of instruments that bring a fresh groovy sound to the bluegrass and folk American scene.

Bring a chair or sit on a rock seating in the outdoor amphitheater. The concert is free, but valid state park vehicle sticker required to enter park.