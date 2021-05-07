 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live music returns to River Arts
0 comments

Live music returns to River Arts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio

Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio, from left, Scott Hlavenka, Kevin Tipple, and Chris Ruppenthal.

 CHRIS RUPPENTHAL Contributed

River Arts Inc. will debut a new series, “Al Fresco House Concerts” with the Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio features Christo Ruppenthal, Scott Hlavenka, and Kevin Tipple, a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Roma Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing” repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.

Al Fresco House Concerts are held outside with socially distanced seating. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/caravan or call 608-643-5215.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Monien earns recognition

The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The s…

Community

Drive-thru job fair planned

MADISON - The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic dev…

Community

Senior Activities: May 3-9

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam: Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News