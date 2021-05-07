Live music returns to River Arts

River Arts Inc. will debut a new series, “Al Fresco House Concerts” with the Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio features Christo Ruppenthal, Scott Hlavenka, and Kevin Tipple, a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Roma Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from American jazz, European Folk Music, traditional Latin, Parisian waltz, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing” repertoire, originals, and standards done in uniquely arranged styles.

Al Fresco House Concerts are held outside with socially distanced seating. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/caravan or call 608-643-5215.