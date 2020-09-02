 Skip to main content
Live stream Graminy Sept. 12
Live stream Graminy Sept. 12

Live stream Graminy Sept. 12

Graminy is an award-winning concert ensemble that fuses classical and grassroots music intol “class-grass.”

 GRAMINY, Contributed

Graminy is an award-winning concert ensemble that fuses classical and grassroots music into a toe-tapping yet sophisticated style of Americana they call “class-grass.” River Arts Inc. will stream the concert live from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 12 with multi-camera angles and a chance to ask the artists questions.

Graminy’s performances are energetic and dynamic, with generous improvisation. Their instrumentation blends a classical string trio with elements of a bluegrass rhythm section to create something both complex and immediate, elusive and apparent.

This event is free, however donations to help support the performers, tech crew, and non-profit arts organization, are appreciated during this time.

TDS Telecom will sponsor this event and is giving away a pair of Powerbeats wireless earphones to one lucky winner.

For more information and to enter the giveaway, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org/graminy.

