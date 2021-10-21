Living with chronic pain program offered

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County offers a free virtual program to help alleviate and cope with ongoing pain symptoms in Healthy Living with Chronic Pain from 1-3 p.m., Nov. 11-Dec. 23 via Zoom. No class Nov. 25.

HLCP is an evidence-based program for people living with on-going, persistent pain—known as chronic pain – that comes from injuries or conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, nerve damage, and others.

Developed at Stanford University, the program provides information and strategies for reducing and managing pain and has been researched and proven to decrease pain, improve mental health, and increase confidence in one’s ability to manage pain down the road. Each weekly session is 2 hours long and provides a venue for mutual support and sharing among participants.

The cost is free, suggested donation of $10 for book. For more information or to register, call 920-386-3580 or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us.