Olivia Lulich of the Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club will represent Juneau County and Wisconsin 4-H at the 99th National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 29-Dec. 3. She is the daughter of Lori and Dave Lulich and is a senior at Mauston High School. She will be joined by 35 Wisconsin 4-H youth leaders, four adult advisors, and more than 800 attendees from across the nation. Along with being a delegate, she will also be serving on the National 4-H Congress Youth Leadership Team.
Wisconsin 4-H participants will attend workshops focused on the National 4-H mission mandates of citizenship, healthy living and science, technology, engineering and math. Delegates will also participate in community service projects throughout the city of Atlanta and have an opportunity to enjoy the rich culture and history of Atlanta by visiting the CNN Building, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and the Atlanta Zoo, among other sites.
For more information, call 608-847-9329.
