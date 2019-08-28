A group of local artists known as Paint ’n Share, will be showing a collection of works from Aug. 28-Oct. 29 at Reedsburg Area Medical Center, 2000 N. Dewey Ave., Reedsburg. This collection is from an extremely talented group of artists living in and around the Reedsburg area, consists of paintings in watercolor and mixed media. Artists showing include, Mavis Johannes, Bonnie Sherven, Sue Richardson, Mary Lien, Marsha Tourdot, Mary F. Nachreiner, Judith Courtney, Eileen Mathis, Sharon Rork, Vicky Lilla, and Joan Kruger. Items will be for sale and the public is invited to contact the artist directly for purchase information.
