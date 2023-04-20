Local author and Wisconsin Dells Events columnist, Amy Laundrie, will share some of her favorite columns in celebration of “Laugh, Cry, Reflect: More Stories from a Joyful Heart” at 1 p.m. April 29 at the Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells. Josie the cockapoo will pick the prize winners.
Local author presents new book
