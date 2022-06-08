 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local author to visit library

'Stranded on Castaway Island'
AMY LAUNDRIE

Local author, Amy Laundrie, will introduce her new book, “Stranded on Castaway Island,” at 2 p.m. June 16 at Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells.

A retired teacher, Laundrie says that being able to finally hold the book in her hand is a testament to persistence with a dash of obstinacy thrown in.

“Stranded on Castaway Island” is the story of two ex-best friends, Annie and Mirra, who fight for survival on a remote island inhabited only by wild horses but soon discover a mysterious stranger has been watching them.

The book is available on Amazon, amzn.to/3NIGC7M; HenschelHAUS, https://bit.ly/3uB77Ex; or Barnes & Noble, https://bit.ly/3xLfVtw.

Laundrie’s website, https://laundrie.com, details her other books, her presentation options, and includes free downloadable fun activities for picture book lovers through young adults.

Amy Laundrie

Laundrie
