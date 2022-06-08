Local author to visit library

Local author, Amy Laundrie, will introduce her new book, “Stranded on Castaway Island,” at 2 p.m. June 16 at Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells.

A retired teacher, Laundrie says that being able to finally hold the book in her hand is a testament to persistence with a dash of obstinacy thrown in.

“Stranded on Castaway Island” is the story of two ex-best friends, Annie and Mirra, who fight for survival on a remote island inhabited only by wild horses but soon discover a mysterious stranger has been watching them.

The book is available on Amazon, amzn.to/3NIGC7M; HenschelHAUS, https://bit.ly/3uB77Ex; or Barnes & Noble, https://bit.ly/3xLfVtw.

Laundrie’s website, https://laundrie.com, details her other books, her presentation options, and includes free downloadable fun activities for picture book lovers through young adults.