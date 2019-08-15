Local author visits bookstore
Romance author Christine Merrill of Randolph will sign books as part of the River Dog Book Company’s Romance Day pop-up bookstore event from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, 127 S. Spring St. According to the website bookstoreromanceday.org, “Romance Day is a day designed to give independent bookstores an opportunity to celebrate Romance fiction — its books, readers, and writers — and to strengthen the relationships between bookstores and the Romance community.”
A Golden Heart Award winner, Merrill has written more than 20 novels and an assortment of stories and novellas. She’s sold more than a million and a half books worldwide and has been translated into more than 15 languages.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)