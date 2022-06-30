 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local author visits library, discusses new book

'The Quack-a-Doodle Parade'

Local author, Amy Laundrie, will introduce her latest picture book, “The Quack-a-Doodle Parade” at 2 p.m. July 7 at Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells.

A retired teacher, Laundrie explains the book is based on a fun parade Mr. and Mrs. Abbott, owners of her childhood neighborhood’s “corner store,” organized. They gave away prizes and made it fun for everyone.

In her story, Emily and her brother Jeffrey have just moved into the neighborhood and want to make friends. They meet Tomás and Daniela who help them prepare a Quack-a-Doodle float which includes Emily’s ducklings and Jeffrey’s rabbit, Doodle. Tomás brings his large dog, Mr. Slobbers. Chaos and chuckles abound on parade day when the rambunctious Great Dane also sets out to make new friends. The result? A rollicking parade no one will ever forget.

The book is available at Amazon, https://amzn.to/373ZNZp; Barnes & Noble, https://bit.ly/37lkhgm; Pen It, https://bit.ly/3rlZBvv.

For more information, https://laundrie.com details her other books, her presentation options, and includes free downloadable fun activities for picture book lovers through young adults.

Amy Laundrie

Laundrie
