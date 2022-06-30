Local author visits library, discusses new book

A retired teacher, Laundrie explains the book is based on a fun parade Mr. and Mrs. Abbott, owners of her childhood neighborhood’s “corner store,” organized. They gave away prizes and made it fun for everyone.

In her story, Emily and her brother Jeffrey have just moved into the neighborhood and want to make friends. They meet Tomás and Daniela who help them prepare a Quack-a-Doodle float which includes Emily’s ducklings and Jeffrey’s rabbit, Doodle. Tomás brings his large dog, Mr. Slobbers. Chaos and chuckles abound on parade day when the rambunctious Great Dane also sets out to make new friends. The result? A rollicking parade no one will ever forget.