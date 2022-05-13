 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL AUTHOR VISITS SENIORS

  • 0
LOCAL AUTHOR VISITS SENIORS

Amy Laundrie, author of “Stranded on Castaway Island” and several other books, speaks at the Baraboo Area Senior Center’s May 13 birthday party. She urged everyone to write down their stories and memories as gifts to family and friends.

 MJ MILLER

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News