Local book accepting pre-orders now
The locally popular book “Building Lake Redstone an Illustrated History” by Ike Isaacson, Steven Blakeslee and Don Grossnickle greatly benefitted from generous support and archives of the Reedsburg times. The book hopes for a third commemorative printing to honor Lake Builder Ike Isaacson who passed away in 2018. A memorial was recently set in County Park.

Copies can be pre-ordered until Nov. 1, by bringing a check for $100 to Julie Sells Remax, 100 E. Main St., La Valle, WI, 53941, PO Box 56.

