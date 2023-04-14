WAUPUN — The Waupun Tractor Supply will provide free “TSC Future Gardeners Kit” to local children to teach the basics of at-home gardening from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 in the curbside pickup area, 1120 W. Main St., while supplies last.

A team member will be available to answer questions and explain the best ways to nurture and care for the future garden, while sharing the importance of eating fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs. Each kit includes essentials like seed packs, topsoil, a bucket, and directions for watering and caring for the seedlings as they grow, providing children with a first-hand opportunity to learn about plant life and produce.