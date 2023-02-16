Forty-three Sauk County students in grades K-12 created posters for the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department sponsored the program locally, encouraging students to submit unique artwork to address this year’s theme, “One Water.” Posters were judged on Jan. 13.

The first-place poster from each grade division moves on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students receive prizes and awards at each level in which their posters compete and win. Sauk County awarded a special prize for the classroom with the most student participation at the local level.

For grades 2-3, Mackenna Herrild took first-place, Gordon L. Willson Elementary, her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional Competition, where she won second-place.

Awards for grades 4-6 went to Kallie Sadler, first-place, Prairie Ridge Intermediate, her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional competition to win a second-place award; Trinity Wolf, second-place, Prairie Ridge Intermediate; and Maxwell Manke, third-place, East Elementary. Honorable mentions were awarded to Zynita Stanek, PRI; Jordan Mahoney, Al Behrman Elementary; Eloise Gossens, EE; and Jocelyn Crary, PRI.

For the 10-12 grade division, the winning posters were awarded to Reedsburg Area High School students Ashlyn Lichman, first-place, her poster moved on to compete at the Southern Area Regional competition to win a second-place award; Raeven Williams, second-place; Sydney Cherney, third-place. Honorable mention was awarded to Jordan Mahoney.

To see the 2023 winning posters for Sauk County, visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/sauk-county-nacd-poster-competition. For the results of the 2023 state competition, visit https://wisconsinlandwater.org/our-work/youth-education.

For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.