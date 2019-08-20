{{featured_button_text}}
Local doctor donates hair

Dr. Betsy Peterson from Community Pediatrics in Beaver Dam and Waupun donated 12 inches of her hair for Wigs for Kids on July 27.

 TANYA KIRCHER/Contributed

