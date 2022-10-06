Local EAA Chapter hits 1,000th youth flight milestone

EAA Chapter 931 – Necedah, has now given more than 1,000 young people a free demonstration airplane ride as part of the EAA Young Eagles program, which is introducing a new generation to the world of flight.

On Aug. 13, Abigail and Jonah West of Mauston, became the 1,000th and 1,001st youth pilots to fly through EAA Chapter 931’s Young Eagles Program. Multiple pilots were there that day performing the takeoff and landings for each of the roughly 80 participants in attendance. The lucky pilot that day was Mathieu Labs. It was also Labs who inspired both of the West children to be active participants in the Young Eagles Program when he volunteered to take them up for their very first flights in July 2020.

“I love flying” said Abigail West, 12, when asked how she felt about the program. She was in the pilot’s seat and was officially the 1,000th pilot in the program. Even though it was only her second Young Eagles flight ever, she is now considering becoming a pilot. She loves that, once in the air, the participants receive instruction and then are able to man the controls to steer and level the plane on their own.

“I have been interested in this opportunity because there are not many chances for students, my age, to fly a plane. I enjoy looking out of the window and seeing things from a different perspective. I also get the experience of learning how to fly a plane as well as seeing what each part of the plane does. Each opportunity with planes and flight allows me to learn something new,” said Jonah West, 13. He explains “I have been in the program for two years and have had the opportunity to attend five different events in Juneau County; three at the Mauston/New Lisbon Airport and two at the Necedah Airport. I have actually flown three times while the other two times were grounded due to weather related issues. When I was grounded, we attended STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics presentations, attempted to land a radio controlled plane and learned how to conduct preflight checks. While we were in the air, we learned about the instruments of the plane and how to use them.” He looks forward to the next time that he will have the opportunity to pilot a plane and feels strongly about attending future events and becoming a pilot, a career choice he knew little about and never would have considered prior to his experiences with the Young Eagles.

“The program is very important to me because it gives youths an opportunity that will last a lifetime; an opportunity that many youths may never be able to experience. Letting the youth follow along on the controls for most of the flight is a sight to see!” said Mathieu Labs, president EAA Chapter 931. “My first airplane ride was with my grandpa at 1 year of age, and I took my official Young Eagles ride with him on July 12, 1993. From there, I was lucky enough to attend EAA’s Air Academy three times. Going from Air Academy attendee and former Young Eagle, to flying Young Eagles myself is such a special experience.”

He has been hosting Young Eagles rallies with EAA Chapter 931 since 2010 and flew his 270th Young Eagle this year.

For more information, visit eaa.org or youngeagles.org.