Local english teacher receives Cash for Kids award

Shari Diehl, right from the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club collects donations from members for the the Cash for Kids, C4K, club-initiated project each week. During the 2018-19 school year, Diane Sullivan, left, a Sauk Prairie Middle School english teacher, received the Cash for Kids award on Aug. 20.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)