Local farmers named Organic Farmers of Year

Jane Hawley Stevens and husband, David Stevens, have been growing organic herbs and selling wellness products from their certified organic farm near Baraboo for more than 30 years. In recognition of their commitment to good land stewardship, quality of life for their employees and customers, and educating others about the benefits of organic products, they have been named the Organic Farmers of the Year, according to a Jan. 21 press release.

This award recognizes one Midwest farmer/farm family each year for outstanding land management, innovative farming practices, and the outreach they do to teach others how organic farming works. The Stevens’ will receive the award Feb. 27 in La Crosse, at the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service Organic Farming Conference.

Four Elements Organic Herbals, a 130-acre farm in North Freedom, grows more than 200 varieties of herbs to make wellness products, such as teas, creams, tinctures, lip balms, and sprays. They also harvest wild plants, including dandelion, chickweed, white pine, and burdock, which have medicinal qualities. Their products are in stores across the country and sold online at fourelementsherbals.com.

For more information, visit mosesorganic.org.