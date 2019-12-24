Local food pantries receive donations from The Bank of Mauston

The Bank of Mauston hosted its 36th annual Food Pantry Drive from Nov. 1- 30. Area residents were encouraged to visit any of The Bank of Mauston’s six locations and drop off non-perishable food items. The food collected at each site was then donated to the local food pantry that serves the branch’s community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to collecting more than 1,800 pounds in contributions from community members, the bank also pitched in the efforts. For every grocery cart filled at the Dells Delton, Necedah and New Lisbon branches, The Bank of Mauston gave that food pantry a $50 donation. A total of more than $350 was given to pantries in those three communities.

The bank also matched funds from donations made during the Holiday Train and Mauston High School Key Club’s annual food drive. The Key Club had their largest drive to date with both food and monetary funds donated. The Bank of Mauston increased its match to $7,500, making 2019, the largest donation year to date.