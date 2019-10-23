Here is a list of trick-or-treating times in the area for Halloween.
Adams
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Baraboo
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Beaver Dam
- Oct. 27: 4-6 p.m.
Cambria
- Oct. 31: 5-7 p.m.
Camp Douglas
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Columbus
- Oct. 26: 5-8 p.m.
Juneau
- Oct. 27: 4-6 p.m.
Lodi
- Oct. 31: 5-8 p.m.
Mauston
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Pardeeville
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Portage
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Prairie du Sac
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Reedsburg
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
Sauk City
- Oct. 31: 4 -7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells
- Oct. 31: 4-7 p.m.
