Local Health departments talk about suicide prevention month

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month and this year, the Juneau County Health Department is teaming up with five other health departments and one Federally Qualified Health Center in the Central Wisconsin Region to help promote the national #BeThe1To Campaign to prevent suicide on Sept. 27. Pictured, from left, are Suzanne Schreiner, of Adams County; Julia McCarroll, of Green Lake County; Nikki Ripp, of Adams County; Lauren Olson, of Marquette County; Tara Noye, of Juneau County; Lindsey Eierman, of Family Health La Crosse; and Brenna Root, of Waushara County health departments.
