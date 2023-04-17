The Van Orden Mansion in Baraboo was filled with more than 45 people on April 11 to celebrate the life and work of Sauk County’s first historian, William H. Canfield. A steampunk style tea party led by Chad Canfield opened the evening followed by a presentation on William Canfield’s ancestry which stretched back to the 1640s in Connecticut. At the end of the genealogical presentation, Chad Canfield, right, of rural Baraboo has been proven to be the fourth cousin five times removed of William Canfield.

The 2023 William H. Canfield History Award, given out annually by the Sauk County Historical Society, was presented to Connie Konkle, for her exemplary work in local history in the Sauk Prairie area. Konkle has been a local history advocate for decades and created a video on the national register properties of the Sauk Prairie area. Konkle acknowledged the help of her daughter, Rachel Konkle, who did video editing and Kurt Wanger, videographer for the project. The video can be seen on the YouTube channel for Friends of Sauk City History.