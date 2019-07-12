SSM Health St. Clare Hospital of Baraboo received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines,”Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award on July 10. It recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally-recognized, evidence-based guidelines to speed their recovery and reduce hospital readmissions.
The hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients for two consecutive calendar years. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients also need to receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, and schedule a follow-up visit as well as other care transition interventions.
The hospital was also recognized on the association’s Target, Heart Failure Honor Roll for meeting specific criteria to improve medication adherence, provide early follow-up care and coordinate and enhance patient education with a goal to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.
