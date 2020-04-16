Local judge attends judicial conference (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerry Cypert, municipal judge for the town of Fox Lake, attended the Municipal Judge Trial Seminar conducted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Office of Judicial Education March 12-13 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake.

Municipal courts have jurisdiction over actions involving violations of municipal ordinances. Generally, this includes traffic citations and other offenses such as disorderly conduct and retail theft. Cypert has served on the court since 2016.

The seminar is one of several seminars put on by the Director of State Courts, Office of Judicial Education and attendance is required by the Wisconsin Supreme Court for continuing judicial education each year.

Judge Cypert attended the Evidence, Judicial Decision Making; Vehicle Ignition Interlock Devices, Updates 2019 WI Act 70, Judicial Ethics, and Update on New Laws from the Appellate Courts.