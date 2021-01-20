Local law enforcement receive grants

The Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corporation and Community Insurance Corporation have named the winners of its 2020 Advanced Law Enforcement Training-A.L.E.R.T. Challenge Grants on Jan. 18.

“While COVID-19 forced us to cancel our 2020 A.L.E.R.T. Law Enforcement Challenge, what hasn’t changed is the critical work of our member law enforcement departments,” said

Josh Dirkse, County Mutual director of client services. “These individuals put their lives on the line daily and we are grateful to all they do to keep our communities safe and protected.”

Funds can be used for training, equipment, technology and personal protection equipment - no firearms or non/less lethal alternatives such as tasers, community awareness campaigns, mental health and wellness, and other innovative programming.

Ten member departments were awarded the 2020 Challenge Grants, which total $27,000. Locally, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received $3,200 and the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, $1,534.

For more information, visit wisconsincountymutual.org or communityinsurancecorporation.com.