Local quilter's talents displayed at expo

Maureen Murphy of Baraboo has a quilt entered in the Madison Quilt Expo contest. The quilt, done with a technique called thread painting, was inspired by a Martin Luther King quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but bends towards justice.”
The 15th annual Quilt Expo takes place Sept. 5-7 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, and will offer quilt enthusiasts a 10-category quilt contest exhibit, inspiration and learning opportunities.
Hundreds of vendors at the vendor mall offer the latest machines, kits, fabrics, threads, notions and more. There will be a raffle for quilt-related prizes, and a community service project called “Quilt to Give,” in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create bed-size quilts for those in need.
For more information or to register for lectures and seminars, visit quiltexpo.com.
Tickets are $10 at the door, with discounts for advance purchases.
