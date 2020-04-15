Local resident to run for 41st Assembly District

Wisconsin Dells resident Jean Bartz is officially running for State Assembly District 41. The post is currently held by Rep. Joan Ballweg, who is running for State Senate.
“Over the years, I’ve watched as our political representation has become more partisan and disrupted,” said Bartz. “We put so many labels on people; whether they are liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican. What we need is someone who can think independently. Someone who doesn’t want to play party politics but wants to represent the people of our district in a way that effects positive change for all. I’m choosing to run as an independent because I, like many of us, don’t fall into a box when it comes to the important issues. I believe that our representatives should be just that, representatives of the people who elected them. That is why I am running; because I can listen to and be the best representative for all the people in our district.”
Bartz is passionate about bolstering small businesses and tourism in the district, repairing roads, supporting local agricultural industries, working across party lines, and the availability of affordable workforce housing in rural areas that comprise the district.
For more information, visit bartzforassembly.com.
