Local resident to run for 41st Assembly District

“Over the years, I’ve watched as our political representation has become more partisan and disrupted,” said Bartz. “We put so many labels on people; whether they are liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican. What we need is someone who can think independently. Someone who doesn’t want to play party politics but wants to represent the people of our district in a way that effects positive change for all. I’m choosing to run as an independent because I, like many of us, don’t fall into a box when it comes to the important issues. I believe that our representatives should be just that, representatives of the people who elected them. That is why I am running; because I can listen to and be the best representative for all the people in our district.”