Local schools receive ag grants

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit corporate giving program, awarded a total of $153,012 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program this year. Sixty-six high schools throughout its territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive grants of up to $3,000 each to fund agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom, directly impacting the lives of 11,947 students, according to a June 4 press release.