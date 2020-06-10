Local schools receive ag grants
Local schools receive ag grants

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit corporate giving program, awarded a total of $153,012 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program this year. Sixty-six high schools throughout its territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive grants of up to $3,000 each to fund agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom, directly impacting the lives of 11,947 students, according to a June 4 press release.

The grant program seeks to promote agriculture education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-changing agriculture industry by funding programs and the modern classroom equipment.

The local organizations receiving grants include Lomira High School, $3,000, for a bovine breeder artificial insemination simulator; School District of Horicon, $777, for hydroponic dutch bucket closed loop system for greenhouse.

For more information, visit compeer.com/giving-back.

