Local schools receive ag grants

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit corporate giving program, awarded a total of $153,012 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program this year. Sixty-six high schools throughout its territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive grants of up to $3,000 each to fund agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom, directly impacting the lives of 11,947 students, according to a June 4 press release.
The grant program seeks to promote agriculture education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-changing agriculture industry by funding programs and the modern classroom equipment.
The local organizations receiving grants include River Valley FFA, $1,500, for tank heaters, water pumps, water filters and cartridges, LED aquarium lights, aquarium gravel, water test kits, aquarium accessories and plants, cleaners and scrubbers, various fish types and species; Wisconsin Dells FFA, $1,650, for an egg incubator, food dehydrator, and GPS receivers.
For more information, visit compeer.com/giving-back.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!