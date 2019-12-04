The Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $9,875 from its school grant fund to music programs in 21 Wisconsin schools. The grants are funding jazz centered programs designed to help students learn about and perform jazz. One of the grants was awarded to Wisconsin Dells Middle and High Schools, Matt Roble, Marti Fults and Koreena Wood, directors. They received $500 to help purchase middle school jazz music. The Reedsburg Area High School, Scott Bruer, director, also received $500 to support the Baraboo/Portage/Reedsburg honors jazz project.
For more information, visit madisonjazz.com.
