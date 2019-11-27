Local student cleans veterans' gravestones

Jeremiah Bills, right, is a student at Mauston. When his teacher assigned a community service project, he turned to neighbor John Bailey, left, of New Lisbon. He then volunteered to clean all of the veterans’ gravestones on Nov. 18 at Fountain Lutheran Church Cemetery. As a result of this work, the graves shine in reflection of the honor they deserve.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)