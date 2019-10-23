Local student wins Lions International Peace Poster contest

Jaxon Hess, a sixth grade student at Sacred Heart Catholic School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Reedsburg Lions Club. Hess’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Locality there were 160 posters submitted.
Hess’s poster will advance through the district, multiple district and international levels of competition. One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000 plus a trip for the winner and two family members to a special award ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
