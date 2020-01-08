Local students continue to grow in cold weather

Royall School District’s greenhouse management class led by Beth Kolodzinski are utilizing traditional pots and raised beds, and exploring some of the newer innovative ways to grow food using hydroponic and aquaponic systems. Hydroponics is the growing of plants without soil but using mineral nutrient solutions and water, as well as aquaponics combining aquaculture and hydroponics in a symbiotic environment utilizing fish in addition to the water system.

Students take action to plant, observe, track, and harvest plants such as lettuce and spinach from these water-based systems. They have had much success with this method, harvesting spinach and lettuce to be used for lunch on the garden bar. Royall Schools has provided their students with many ways to connect with the land and increase their exposure to healthy foods. The school regularly offers taste tests of local foods in the cafeteria, has a large garden plot with space for outdoor lessons, grows in the greenhouse during the school year, and sells starter plants in the spring to raise money for continued programming.