Local students continue to grow in cold weather

Royall School District’s greenhouse management class led by Beth Kolodzinski utilize traditional pots and raised beds, and explore some of the newer innovative ways to grow food using hydroponic and aquaponic systems. Hydroponics is the growing of plants without soil but using mineral nutrient solutions and water, as well as aquaponics combining aquaculture and hydroponics in a symbiotic environment utilizing fish.

Students take action to plant, observe, track, and harvest plants such as lettuce and spinach from these water-based systems. They have had success harvesting spinach and lettuce to be used for lunch on the garden bar. The school offers taste tests of local foods in the cafeteria, has a large garden plot with space for outdoor lessons, grows in the greenhouse during the school year, and sells starter plants in the spring to raise money for continued programming.

The Juneau County Farm to School Coalition seeks to foster a culture celebrating these local and healthy food choices and is working to promote healthy minds and bodies through education, community partnerships, and role-modeling.

For more information, call 608-847-9277, or email farm2school@co.juneau.wi.us.