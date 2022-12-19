Local students encouraged to apply for scholarship

Wayland Academy announces its 20th annual competition for the Mary Swan Scholarship, an award that covers the full cost of tuition at Wayland for four years.

Wayland is primarily a coeducational boarding high school, housing students from more than 15 states and 25 countries in any given school year. About 30% of students are day students, living and commuting to the Wayland campus from Beaver Dam and surrounding communities.

Swan, Wayland class of 1925, was a native of Beaver Dam and taught English from 1956 to 1969.

The Swan Scholarship celebrates Wayland Academy’s commitment to the principles of knowledge and character and affirms the Academy’s commitment as citizens and neighbors.

Each year, Wayland offers this scholarship opportunity, valued at about $90,000, to local Beaver Dam students entering ninth grade in the following school year. Students enrolled in public or parochial school can apply, as well as those who are home schooled.

To be eligible, students must be in good academic and disciplinary standing at their current school. Applicants must reside full-time with at least one parent within the boundaries of the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

Applicants for the 2023 competition must also submit their completed admission and financial aid applications to the Wayland Admission Office by Feb. 15, 2023, at wayland.org/apply-now.

For more information, call 920-356-2120, ext. 237, or email admission@wayland.org.