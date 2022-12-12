Local students learn to make smoothies

On Dec. 6, 33 students from Sauk Prairie Middle School and high school participated in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Cooking Class - Smoothies Edition. The students were accompanied by Susan Baumann-Duren and Veronica Guzman-Gallas.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser and intern Jane Maus taught participants the fine points of how to make a healthy smoothie.
The foundation provided each student with a blender to keep and recipes to help make this healthy treat at home.
To support the foundation, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.