Local students learn to make smoothies

Local students learn to make smoothies

Thirty-three students from Sauk Prairie Middle School and high school participate in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s Youth Empowerment class – Smoothies edition on Dec. 6.

On Dec. 6, 33 students from Sauk Prairie Middle School and high school participated in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Cooking Class - Smoothies Edition. The students were accompanied by Susan Baumann-Duren and Veronica Guzman-Gallas.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser and intern Jane Maus taught participants the fine points of how to make a healthy smoothie.

The foundation provided each student with a blender to keep and recipes to help make this healthy treat at home.

To support the foundation, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.

