Local students named to dean’s list

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Cloud State University has named Lauren Kirchberg, of Columbus to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

MacKenzie Challoner, of Fall River was named onto the Dean’s list at Drake University. To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.